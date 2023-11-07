DC man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child at gunpoint in 2005

Police say Marquette Johnson, 42, abducted the child as she was walking to school.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to sexually assaulting a child at gunpoint in 2005.

Marquette Johnson, 42, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse while armed and first-degree child sexual abuse while armed.

According to government's evidence, on November 28, 2005, at 8:30 a.m., Johnson abducted a 12-year-old girl walking to school in D.C. at gunpoint.

Investigators claim he drove up to the victim, pointed a semiautomatic pistol or imitation pistol at her, and told her to get in the minivan or he would kill her.

Once the child complied, Johnson proceeded to drive her to an alley behind the 1300 block of Morris Road in Southeast. This is where he forced her to get in the back seat and sexually assaulted her.

When Johnson finished raping her, he drove the victim back to the location where he had picked her up and told her something to the effect of, “See, I told you, you wouldn’t miss school.”

Detectives say the child promptly reported what had occurred to a teacher and an MPD officer stationed at the school.

DNA evidence obtained from the physical evidence in the investigation matched the DNA profile of Johnson, who police say is a convicted offender.

Police determined, although more unlikely in situations like these, that Johnson was a stranger to the victim and her family.

A sentencing hearing for Johnson has been scheduled for September 29, 2023.

Under the plea agreement, Johnson faces a sentence of 23-27 years in prison, followed by at least five years of supervised release.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.