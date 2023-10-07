US Capitol Police officer charged with possession of child pornography

Jared M. Lemon has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

WASHINGTON — A United States Capitol Police officer is facing charges after investigators say he was in possession of child pornography.

According to Maryland State Police, 42-year-old Jared M. Lemon has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested outside his Maryland home just before 5 a.m. Monday.

The United States Capitol Police says the department learned of the accusations against Lemon in December 2022 and immediately revoked his police powers while MSP investigated. Lemon was then reassigned to administrative duties with no interaction with the public.

There is no word on what prompted the investigation at this time. Maryland State Police continue to investigate and the U.S. Capitol Police's Office of Professional Responsibility will start an administrative investigation after the conclusion of the criminal case.

Lemon has been with USCP since 2005 and served with the Uniformed Services Bureau. The agency has suspended him pending the outcome of the criminal case.

