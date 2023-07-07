Police: 3 men arrested for attempting to carjack officer

A plain-clothes officer arrested three men who tried to carjack him in Temple Hills.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Three men have been arrested and face charges after attempting to carjack a Prince George's County Police officer Thursday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills, Maryland. A plain-clothes PGPD detective was on patrol in the Hillcrest Heights neighborhood when he was approached by three men. The detective said the three men attempted to take his car.

The men were taken into police custody and charges are pending.

The Prince George's County Police department cannot confirm what the detective was patrolling for at the time of the incident.

So far this year, the department has reported 234 carjackings, which is a 10% increase over 2022's numbers; in that same period last year there had been 213 carjackings. More than 4,000 cars have also been stolen in Prince George's County in 2023, a 185% increase from 2022. Overall, robberies are up 12% in the county this year, with violent crimes like murder and assault also seeing increases.

The only categories of crime on the decline in 2023 in Prince George's County are sex offenses (down 24%) and domestic violence (down 3%).