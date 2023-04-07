3 teens arrested on charges of assaulting 15-year-old, stealing his jacket in Woodbridge High School parking lot

Police are still searching for another 16-year-old boy they say was involved in the attack.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Three teens are facing charges and a fourth is wanted by police after the group allegedly assaulted and robbed a 16-year-old boy in the parking lot of Woodbridge High School last month.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the high school on Old Bridge Road just before 2 p.m. on June 12.

When officers arrived, they learned a 15-year-old boy was walking in the wooded area near the school when four teens he did not know approached him and demanded his jacket.

The teen refused and ran to the school parking lot, where the teens reportedly assaulted him before taking the jacket and running away.

The 15-year-old boy was left with minor injuries following the attack.

As of July 4, three of the teens have been apprehended, according to police.

Investigators say a school resource officer identified the suspects and recovered the 15-year-old victim's jacket.

The teens, who were arrested between June 14 and 22, have only been identified by their ages, and all are from Woodbridge:

A 17-year-old boy Woodbridge

A 16-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy

All three have been charged with robbery and are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police continue to search for the fourth suspect, only identified as a 16-year-old boy from Woodbridge.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 703-792-7000.