x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Man arrested for sex crimes in Chantilly

Video from a neighbor's home security camera captured the man as he was running away.

More Videos

CHANTILLY, Va. — Police have arrested a man they believe to be connected to two sex crimes in Chantilly that were reported weeks apart

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the unidentified man tried to grab a woman on June 3 and entered a home and tried to sexually assault a woman on May 18.

Officers were called to a home in the 14500 block of Northeast Place around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman and her mother were outside. The victim's mother went to visit a neighbor's house when the suspect walked up and grabbed at the woman in an intimate area and put her in a chokehold.

When the victim's mother ran towards the assault, the man ran away. Police were unable to find the suspect.

Video from a neighbor's home security camera captured the man as he was running away.

Detectives believe the suspect may also be responsible for a second assault in May. Investigators say a man was able to get into a home in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle and tried to sexually assault a woman inside. The woman was able to get away and call police but the suspect left before officers arrived.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or text "FCCS" to 847411.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Home security camera captures sexual battery suspect as he runs away

Detectives believe there may be a possible link between this attack and a May 18 sexual assault.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Before You Leave, Check This Out