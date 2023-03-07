Man arrested for sex crimes in Chantilly

Video from a neighbor's home security camera captured the man as he was running away.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANTILLY, Va. — Police have arrested a man they believe to be connected to two sex crimes in Chantilly that were reported weeks apart.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the unidentified man tried to grab a woman on June 3 and entered a home and tried to sexually assault a woman on May 18.

Officers were called to a home in the 14500 block of Northeast Place around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman and her mother were outside. The victim's mother went to visit a neighbor's house when the suspect walked up and grabbed at the woman in an intimate area and put her in a chokehold.

When the victim's mother ran towards the assault, the man ran away. Police were unable to find the suspect.

#BREAKING @FairfaxCountyPD say the man believed to be behind the sexual battery and attempted sexual assault in #Chantilly as well as another in #LoudounCounty has been caught



More on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/bgyWXt2HLO — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) July 6, 2023

Video from a neighbor's home security camera captured the man as he was running away.

Detectives believe the suspect may also be responsible for a second assault in May. Investigators say a man was able to get into a home in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle and tried to sexually assault a woman inside. The woman was able to get away and call police but the suspect left before officers arrived.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or text "FCCS" to 847411.

WATCH NEXT: Home security camera captures sexual battery suspect as he runs away