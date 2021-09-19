Two seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash involving WMATA bus

Montgomery County Fire & EMS said the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Rockville Pike near Congressional Lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A WMATA bus was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision Sunday on Rockville Pike, resulting in serious injuries to at least two people.

The crash occurred after noon near the intersection of Rockville Pike and Congressional Lane. Pictures of the scene posted by Montgomery County Fire & EMS show the crumpled front of a maroon van trapped under a WMATA bus, which was tilted on its side. At least one other vehicle can also be seen in the pictures with serious front-end damage.

MCFRS are on the scene of a collision with multiple injuries involving a @WMATA Metro Bus and several vehicles at Rockville Pike at Congressional La. 6 pt. being evaluated at leat 2 have serious NLT injuries. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/4rsNL5tJVI — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) September 19, 2021

First responders arrived on the scene and identified six patients in need of evaluation, including two who were determined to have serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. At least one of the patients was a child.

A WMATA spokeswoman said no passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear Sunday afternoon what caused the collision.