Teen, two other men killed in rash of shootings over weekend

A 17-year-old boy and two adults were among at least people shot in D.C. between Saturday and Sunday.

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old boy and two other men were killed in unrelated shootings – part of a burst of violence over the weekend that left at least eight people shot in D.C.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Nicholson Street NW around 9 p.m. on Saturday on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire & EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the victim was identified as 17-year-old Brian Villataro, of Northwest D.C. No suspect description was immediately available in the shooting.

A little more than two hours later, police in the city’s Seventh District were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE. EMS personal arrived and found an adult male victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A second adult male victim was located at a D.C. hospital also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victims of the Savannah Terrace shooting were identified Sunday as 31-year-old Michael Pate and 28-year-old Djuan Proctor, both of Northeast D.C. It was unclear what relationship, if any, the men had to each other, and police did not release a suspect description.

MPD announces two arrests have been made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on 9/18/21, in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Ave., NW.



Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with these arrests!



Release: https://t.co/l6sA0L2oov pic.twitter.com/OqT6BhzsMC — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 19, 2021

In addition to the fatal shootings, D.C. police were called to at least four other shooting scenes between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning:

A double shooting in Petworth in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW injured an adult male and adult female. Police arrested two men, Kelvin Richardson and Antawon Robinson, both 20 and from Southeast, on multiple charges in connection with the shooting, including assault with intent to kill while armed, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The first of two shootings on U Street happened in the 1200 block NW. An adult male was found conscious and breathing and suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the suspect was believed to be a man on a white four-wheeler.

Nearby, in the 1300 block of U Street NW, another man was shot by a male suspect in a yellow shirt and black pants.

Police were also called to the 1100 block of 1st Place NW, where they found another man suffering from a gunshot wound.

UPDATE: @DCPoliceDept have released a surveillance image of a suspect and vehicle in connection with the shooting in the 1100 block of 1st Place NW this morning. pic.twitter.com/kuDDqjbjj3 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 19, 2021