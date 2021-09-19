Wendy's in Dave Thomas Circle to close on Tuesday

In a tweet, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the restaurant must be vacant by September 30, 2021.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Changes will soon be coming to a part of Northeast, DC. The Wendy's located on Dave Thomas Circle will soon be no more, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The intersection of Florida and New York Avenue's has had quite the reputation for decades. Dead smack in the middle is a Wendy’s restaurant that will serve it’s last meal on Tuesday. Bowser said in a tweet the restaurant would close this week.

We spoke to a man named Navi who said he once lived and worked in the area.

"I am both excited at the fact that they're planning on turning it into something and potentially making this intersection safer. At the same time, like it is kind of sad because, like I said, there is something weirdly nostalgic about badly planned city planning and roads," Navi said.

The city took over the property back in February through eminent domain.

DDOT and Mayor Muriel Bowser have said the goal is to make it a safer intersection for pedestrians, bicyclist and drivers. For Navi, this intersection brings on some nostalgia.

"While this is not a great intersection, it is a memorable intersection in a lot of ways. I have a lot of weird stories of walking around this area and seeing a car crash and, or like, seeing how traffic just backs up in a way that you if you're on a bike or if you're walking it. There's a sense of weird amusement to it," Navi added.

Once completed, the redesigned intersection will realign and add two-way traffic to First Street, NE, restore two-way traffic on Florida Avenue, NE and add protected bicycle lanes. It’s also expected to create three new public park spaces.

As for the Wendy's they have to be cleared from the property by September 30, 2021.