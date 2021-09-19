Maryland State Police trooper dies of illness after being found unresponsive

WASHINGTON — Maryland State Police said a four-and-a-half-year veteran of the department died Saturday as the result of an illness.
Trooper First Class Alex Elijah Cohen, 29, was found unresponsive at his home on Friday, according to MSP. He was transported to the intensive care unit at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore he critical condition. On Saturday morning, the department said, Cohen succumbed to a “medical related illness.”
“This is a significant loss for the Maryland State Police family,” the department said in a statement Sunday. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Trooper First Class Cohen’s family and loved ones. TFC Cohen will always be remembered for his extraordinary commitment, selfless service and unwavering dedication to the citizens of this state as a Maryland State Trooper.”
Cohen’s family said he had fulfilled his lifelong dream for public service and law enforcement by joining the department.
“He was proud of his job and his MSP family,” they said.
Cohen graduated from Northwestern University with a master’s degree in criminal justice. He graduated with the Maryland State Police’s 146th Academy Class and was assigned to the North East Barrack at the time of his death.
