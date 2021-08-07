Officials: Transformer explosion in Bethesda causes power outage, leaves multiple people injured

A transformer explosion in Bethesda injured multiple people and caused a power outage in the area of Auburn and Del Ray avenues on Saturday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue official Pete Piringer in a statement on Twitter.
The injuries to the people in the area at the time of the explosion are non-life threatening, said Piringer.
WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this transformer explosion as more information comes into our newsroom.
