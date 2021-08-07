Debris, porta-potties catch on fire outside old Grimke School, DC Fire says

The fire outside the old school building was at 1923 Vermont Avenue, Northwest.

WASHINGTON — A fire outside of the old Grimke School in Washington D.C. caused a cloud of smoke that was seen across parts of the District on Saturday, according to D.C. Fire and EMS on Twitter.

Picture from D.C. Fire and EMS showed firefights from the department working to control the large blaze.

No one was injured during the fire, which is still under investigation by D.C. Fire and EMS officials, who will determine the cause of the blaze.

There has been an ongoing redevelopment project for the Grimke School building, but it is not known whatsoever if the construction project had anything to do with the fire that was sparked.

