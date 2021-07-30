Emergency crews responding to explosion at milk plant in Virginia

Hazardous material crews are on scene following the explosion in Strasburg, Virginia

STRASBURG, Va. — Emergency crews are responding to an explosion at a milk plant in Strasburg, Virginia, early Friday morning.

The explosion happened just before 4 a.m. at the Valley Milk plant located at the corner of King Street and Acton Street on the outskirts of Strasburg, Virginia Department of Transportation Management Coordinator Jeff Boyer said.

The plant is functional, but not operating at the time of the explosion, according to Boyer. No workers were inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

A hazardous material crew is on the scene conducting an investigation. Emergency crews are working to determine exactly what caused the explosion.

Police in Strasburg say the following streets will be closed for an undetermined amount of time during the investigation:

Eastbound King Street closed from Holiday to Funk.

Westbound King Street closed from Funk to South Massanutten.

South Massanutten closed From North Massanutten to Queen Street.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes, and expect traffic delays.