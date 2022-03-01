Three dead after car collides into back of snowplow in Montgomery County

Another person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three people have died and a man is in critical condition after a car collided with the back of a snowplow in Montgomery County Monday evening.

According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Pete Piringer, an SUV collided with the back of a snowplow on northbound Route 29 Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd. around 6:45 p.m.

Three people were trapped in the car following the collision and the roadway was shut down as crews worked to free the victims.

Piringer tweeted that all three people were extricated from the vehicle just after 7 p.m.

While Montgomery County Police originally reported that three women were killed in the crash, they later updated their information reporting that two women and a man were killed in the collision. A fourth person, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

None of the victims have been identified at this time but police do believe all four victims are adults.

Police do not have any details into the events leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

