Man found shot in car in Oxon Hill

Prince George's County Police say the man was found in the 5500 block of Livingston Road

OXON HILL, Md. — A man is dead after Prince George's County Police found him shot in a car early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill around 1:50 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the upper body. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not determined a motive in the case and have not released any info about possible suspects.

If anyone has any information, please call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. There is a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

