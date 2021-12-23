Man found shot in car in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL, Md. — A man is dead after Prince George's County Police found him shot in a car early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 5500 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill around 1:50 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the upper body. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not determined a motive in the case and have not released any info about possible suspects.
If anyone has any information, please call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. There is a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Just a week ago in a separate incident, a 20-year-old man was shot while driving and crashed the car into a garage in Maryland. He died sometime later at the hospital.
The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) responded to the 8000 block of Grayden Lane in Brandywine, Maryland for a report of a crash into a home.
Police do not have a suspect or a lookout in this case so far.
