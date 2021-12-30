Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in McLean

MCLEAN, Va. — A 33-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in McLean Wednesday afternoon.
According to McLean Police, the collision happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Dolley Madison Boulevard and Ingleside Avenue.
Detectives believe Matthew Jaeger was riding his bike east on Ingleside Avenue when he was hit by a 2014 BMW 328xi. Jaeger was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene following the crash. Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards.
