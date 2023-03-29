Teen shot in Prince George's Co.

Officers were called to an area hospital Wednesday after a teenage boy reportedly walked in suffering from a gunshot wound.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in Prince George's County Wednesday night.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to an area hospital after a teenage boy walked in suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say the boy was shot in the 7000 block of Allentown Road in Temple Hills.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police have not said anything about a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's County Police detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they come into our newsroom.

