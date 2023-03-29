2 men shot in Southeast DC

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — Two men were shot in Southeast D.C. late Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was unresponsive; the other man was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The Violent Crimes Bureau has been called to the scene.

No other information on the victims' conditions has been released.

Police provided few details on suspect information and only said they were looking for a man who fled the scene wearing all black clothing.

No other details have been provided.

