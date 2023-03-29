x
Crime

Shooting sends woman to hospital in Prince George's County

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday night. 

Prince George's County Police Department Public Information Officer Austin told WUSA9 that officers responded to a call of gunshots in the 600 block of Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights around 9 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a woman Austin described as "elderly" suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with injuries thought to be life-threatening. 

Investigators are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It is not yet clear if the woman was the intended target of the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone who may have additional information for investigators should contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

 

