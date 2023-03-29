Shooting sends woman to hospital in Prince George's County

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday night.

Prince George's County Police Department Public Information Officer Austin told WUSA9 that officers responded to a call of gunshots in the 600 block of Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights around 9 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a woman Austin described as "elderly" suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with injuries thought to be life-threatening.

Investigators are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It is not yet clear if the woman was the intended target of the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone who may have additional information for investigators should contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.