DC suspect arrested for shooting, killing transgender woman near Maryland bar

On Tuesday, Parks was located with the help of the Metropolitan Police Department and apprehended on the arrest warrant.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — A 29-year-old is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and killing a transgender woman nearby a bar early Friday morning in St. Mary County, Maryland.

Deputies with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the parking lot of Big Dogs Paradise Bar Grille and Liquor Store, located on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, around 1:15 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, authorities found a victim close by the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Tasiyah, of Lexington Park, whose also known as Siyah, was pronounced dead at the scene. Later the same day, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Darryl Parks Jr., of D.C., in connection to the homicide.

On Tuesday, Parks was located with the help of the Metropolitan Police Department and apprehended on the arrest warrant. Parks has been charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, firearm use/felony - violent crime, two counts of reckless endangerment from car, and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, the sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with additional information to contact Deputy David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130 or email at david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov .