Frederick shooting leaves 14-year-old boy dead, juvenile facing multiple charges

FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old was shot and killed in October 2022, and just over seven month later, a juvenile was arrested for the crime, according to the Frederick Police Department.

According to officers, on Oct. 15, they responded to a reported shooting on Waverley Drive, off of West Patrick Street. At the scene, the teenage boy was found, medical care was provided, and he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Through evidence gathered in the investigation, detectives were able to identify the juvenile suspect, who knew the victim. They said the suspect was in possession of a handgun when it discharged, striking the victim.

A detective presented the case to a Frederick County grand jury on May 19, resulting in an indictment against the juvenile suspect. On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on charges of involuntary manslaughter (minor victim), minor in possession of firearm, and reckless endangerment, police said.

The police department has not disclosed how old the suspect is. The investigation into the deadly shooting is active and ongoing.