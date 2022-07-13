13-year-old girl charged with threatening mass violence against Takoma Park middle school, police say

The teenage girl has been charged with threats of mass violence and telephone misuses after police said a potential threat was made toward Takoma Park Middle School.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A 13-year-old girl has been charged with making threats towards a middle school in Montgomery County, according to Takoma Park Police Department.

The unidentified teenage girl has been charged with threats of mass violence and telephone misuses after police said a potential threat was made toward Takoma Park Middle school.

Takoma Police said in a press release that officers responded to the school located on Piney Branch Road just after 10 a.m. on July 6 for a report of a phone call threatening a school shooting.

The school, which was holding a summer school session, was placed on a lockdown while the officers searched the building until deemed safe for the students and staff.

The lockdown was lifted, and summer school resumed after police cleared the school.

During the time of the investigation, detectives located the person they believed was responsible for the threat.

Investigators discussed the case with the State's Attorney's Office.