Crime

Teen charged in connection to emailed bomb threat, evacuation of Potomac Falls High School

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies will have a heightened presence at the high school Thursday.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A teenager has been arrested and faces multiple charges after officials say the teen emailed bomb threats that forced an evacuation of a Loudoun County school Wednesday. 

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, a Potomac Falls High School staff member received a written threat via email Wednesday. Students and faculty were evacuated from the building so deputies could thoroughly search the area. 

Deputies and canine units from multiple agencies searched the school and found nothing suspicious. 

The unidentified teenage suspect was arrested hours later. 

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies will have a heightened presence at the high school Thursday.

The teen who was arrested has been charged with three counts of threats to bomb and is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.

