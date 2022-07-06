x
Maryland

Student arrested for bringing gun to Prince George's Co. middle school

Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington was briefly locked down Tuesday morning.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 7, 2022.

A middle school student is in custody for bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning, police said.

The Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that a student at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested. The school was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said. It is not clear whether the gun was loaded when it was brought on to school grounds.

Tuesday is the last full day of school for students at Prince George's County Public Schools. 

The weapon was recovered and no one was hurt, according to police. 

Police have not released additional details, but say the investigation is ongoing. 

