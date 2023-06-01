College basketball player among 3 arrested after raid in Prince George's Co.

Ten seized guns included untraceable AR-style assault weapons, investigators wrote in a statement of charges.

BOWIE, Md. — A Prince George's County-based drug and gun operation called the "GMF Crew" accused of being in possession of nearly a half-million dollars worth of black market marijuana and a fearsome arsenal of guns, were doing business out of a private subdivision in Bowie with its own security patrol, new court documents reveal.

The crew was broken up by an undercover surveillance operation conducted by the Prince George’s County Police Strategic Investigations Division - Gang Unit during a late-night raid on June 14, court records say.

Ten seized guns included untraceable AR-style assault weapons, investigators wrote in a statement of charges. At least three of the assault weapons were "ghost guns" with no traceable serial numbers, investigators wrote. One AR pistol had a drum magazine designed to maximize its rapid-fire power.

The crew, which includes a college basketball player and former local standout, was allegedly doing business out of a townhome in the 4400 block of Windflower Way in the Vista Gardens subdivision in Bowie.

Gang Unit Investigation Leads to Large Seizure of Firearms and Illegal Drugshttps://t.co/vRi42tvQhN pic.twitter.com/B3NU4XKoLD — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 16, 2023

Units in the subdivision sell for as much as $450,000, according to Zillow.com

Investigators claim they seized nearly 48 pounds of black-market marijuana worth more than $430,000 thousand.

The suspects are:

22-year-old Casheus Covington of Bowie, charged with armed drug trafficking and related offenses.

24-year-old Joseph Crawford of Greenbelt, charged with possession with the intent to distribute.

24-year-old Donnell Holloway of Capitol Heights, charged with possession and theft.

Covington is a college basketball player at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania and a former high school standout at Archbishop Carroll in Washington, according to the college's website.

During the execution of a search warrant by authorities, police said Holloway was behind the wheel of a Land Rover with DC plates. He also was in possession of an allegedly stolen US Postal Service master key that would give access to secure mailboxes.

Crawford was captured after running out the back door of the residence, according to the court documents.

Covington is accused of being in possession of guns and ammunition even though he is prohibited from having guns because he is named in a final protective order in another case, police said.