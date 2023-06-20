Selling detached catalytic converters will soon become a felony in Virginia

The law will allow any judge or jury to assume that a person in possession of a catalytic converter, removed from a motor vehicle, obtained it illegally

VIRGINIA, USA — It's getting harder and harder to steal and make money off of catalytic converters in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Starting July 1, it will become a Class 6 felony to purchase, sell or offer for sale, a catalytic converter that was detached from a vehicle, unless the sale is being made by a scrap m e tal purchaser following all the required provisions.

The new law comes into effect exactly one year after House Bill 740 increased the penalty for stealing or tampering with a car's catalytic converter from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony in response to a rapid rise in catalytic converter thefts.

In 2022, WUSA9 visited Friendly Used Auto Parts in Prince George's County to discuss the rise in catalytic converter thefts. Manager Jonathan Howsare said there’s a new standard operating procedure when cars come into the lot.

“As soon as we get them, we test the engines and take them off,” explained Howsare.

The shop had a whole barrel full of catalytic converters. They were worth their weight in gold – literally.

“They all got different precious metals in them, gold, rhodium, silver of all types. Things that go into making them which is why they steal them because of the value,” said Howsare.

Police say the market rate value for the metals is driving the trend in thefts.

Under the new law, House Bill 2372, any judge or jury is to assume that a person in possession of a catalytic converter, removed from a motor vehicle, obtained it illegally, unless they are an authorized agent or employee acting within their duties.

Those in favor of the bill hope it stops those attempting to make money off of the stolen goods from doing so.