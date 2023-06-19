Police: Driver struck person in wheelchair during deadly hit-and-run crash

Anyone with information may contact detectives with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a person in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a car in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville on June 17.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Riggs Road shortly before 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found out that a driver had hit a pedestrian in a wheelchair in the roadway. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Police say the driver left after hitting the person and has not been found. Investigators say the car used in the deadly crash is described as a silver Volkswagen.

Anyone with information may contact detectives with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com and refer to case number 23-0035588.

