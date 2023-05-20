x
Maryland

Human remains found in Prince George's Co.

LANHAM, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is conducting a death investigation after discovering skeletal remains in Lanham, Maryland.

On Saturday at 10:20 a.m., police claim skeletal remains were found in the area of Annapolis Road and Route 495 in Lanham, Maryland.

Detectives responded and opened a death investigation. 

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of this death.

