Human remains found in Prince George's Co.

LANHAM, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is conducting a death investigation after discovering skeletal remains in Lanham, Maryland.

On Saturday at 10:20 a.m., police claim skeletal remains were found in the area of Annapolis Road and Route 495 in Lanham, Maryland.

Detectives responded and opened a death investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of this death.

