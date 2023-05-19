Person throws cash register over counter at DC Chipotle

Investigators have not said what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a person was caught on camera throwing a cash register at a D.C. Chipotle Sunday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the restaurant in the 1000 block of 5th Street Northwest around 1 p.m. for reports of destruction of property.

When officers arrived, they reviewed a surveillance camera. That video shows a person walking along the counter before grabbing paper bags and tossing them over the counter. The person of interest then grabbed a large black gift card holder and tossed it aside before pulling the register and throwing it by its chords.

Investigators have not said what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information on who the person of interest is may contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. Callers are asked to reference case number 23-059-178.

DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.

WATCH NEXT: Viral video shows thief clearing the shelves in CVS in front of everyone