Man walked into hospital with gunshot wound after attempted carjacking in Greenbelt

Detectives describe the suspects in this case as two teenage boys.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENBELT, Md. — A 25-year-old man walked into an area hospital Saturday after being shot during an attempted carjacking in Greenbelt, Maryland.

At 6:30 p.m., the Greenbelt Police Department was notified of the walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, reported that he had been shot in an attempted carjacking in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive.

Officers have since located the scene of the crime and are actively investigating.

At this time, police say the victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives describe the suspects in this case as two teenage boys.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or a motive behind it.

It is still unknown if the victim and suspects were known to each other.

WATCH NEXT:

Police are investigating after a person was caught on camera throwing a cash register at a D.C. Chipotle Sunday afternoon.