Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Fairfax County

LORTON, Va. — A 46-year-old man died Friday after he lost control of his motorcycle in Lorton, Virginia, according to police, which marks the 6th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the county this year.
Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Hooes Road and Crosspointe Glen Way in Lorton, Virginia, just before 5 p.m.
The driver, Samuel Gensel, of Springfield, was driving a 2001 Harley Davison north on Hooes Road, Fairfax County police said.
According to detectives from the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit, a preliminary investigation revealed Gensel lost control of the curve, went off the roadway, and hit a driveway.
Gensel was found away from his motorcycle, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Fairfax County police reported 3 non-pedestrian-related fatal crashes in 2022.
Detectives continue to investigate to determine whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact police at 703-280-0543. Tips can be sent anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.