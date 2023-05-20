Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Fairfax County

The driver, Samuel Gensel, of Springfield, was driving a 2001 Harley Davison north on Hooes Road, Fairfax County police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LORTON, Va. — A 46-year-old man died Friday after he lost control of his motorcycle in Lorton, Virginia, according to police, which marks the 6th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the county this year.

Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Hooes Road and Crosspointe Glen Way in Lorton, Virginia, just before 5 p.m.

The driver, Samuel Gensel, of Springfield, was driving a 2001 Harley Davison north on Hooes Road, Fairfax County police said.

According to detectives from the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit, a preliminary investigation revealed Gensel lost control of the curve, went off the roadway, and hit a driveway.

Gensel was found away from his motorcycle, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Fairfax County police reported 3 non-pedestrian-related fatal crashes in 2022.

Detectives continue to investigate to determine whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.