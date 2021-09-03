Police investigate a homicide outside Prince George's County strip mall

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. and police officers found the man unresponsive outside the entrance of a business.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was killed Tuesday in the 7300 block of Landover Road in Landover, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police in an afternoon tweet.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. and police officers found the man unresponsive outside the entrance of a business that is located inside a strip mall complex, according to the department.

Prince George's County Police said the person was announced dead at the scene.

No further information has been provided by the police department.

