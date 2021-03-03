Former Laurel police chief arrested on arson and attempted murder charges, city mayor says

The charges against David Crawford are in connection to 12 fires that have happened since 2011.

LAUREL, Md. — Former City of Laurel Police Chief David Crawford, 69, was arrested Wednesday on numerous charges of arson and attempted murder in connection with at least 12 fires since 2011, according to statements from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe.

ATF agents and multiple police departments from Maryland counties worked to investigate the fires that led to Crawford's arrest, according to a statement by ATF.

The City of Laurel is in Prince George's County, but these fires also happened in Montgomery County, Howard County, Frederick County, and Charles counties from 2011 to 2020, according to ATF

City of Laurel Police Chief Richard McLaughlin and Former City Administrator Marty Flemion are two people that Laurel's mayor called "victims" of crimes reportedly committed by Crawford.

In six of the arson cases, people were in their homes sleeping with their families at the time the fires were started by Crawford, according to Mayor Moe.

"These allegations are troubling and quite serious, and if proven true, members of our City of Laurel family have been victimized. And I want to say, that our thoughts and prayers are with them, and their families as this case proceeds," said Moe in part of his statement. "The City of Laurel will continue to cooperate with investigators from multiple agencies involved in this ongoing criminal investigation."