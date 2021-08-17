28-year-old Maryland woman killed in Prince George's County crash

Investigators say speed may have been a factor in the three-vehicle crash

BELTSVILLE, Md. — A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, Maryland State Police (MSP) said in a release Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Baltimore Avenue at Ammendale Road in Beltsville, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Chrysler 300c, driven by Henry James Harrod, Jr., 69, of Beltsville, was traveling on the southbound side of Baltimore Avenue when he rear-ended a 2011 BMW 328i at the intersection

The Chrysler then struck a Honda Accord, which was turning right from Ammendale Road to travel south onto Baltimore Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 28-year-old Irma Gabriel Saravia Martinez of Laurel, Maryland. She was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where she died.

No other injuries were reported because of the crash.

Investigators say speed may have been a factor in the crash.