Police search for Mini-Cooper driver involved in deadly hit and run in Capitol Heights

Investigators with the State Police Crash say the vehicle used in the deadly hit-and-run was a 2009 – 2014 Mini Cooper.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a driver wanted in connection to a deadly hit and run in Capitol Heights Saturday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 495 near Richie Marlboro Road.

When EMS from Prince George's County Fire Department arrived, they found a person who had been hit by a car. That victim died at the scene.

The victim was reportedly walking along I-495 when they were hit. Investigators with the State Police Crash say the vehicle used in the deadly hit-and-run was a 2009 – 2014 Mini Cooper that sustained damage to the right front end as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-669-8100. Callers may remain anonymous.

READ NEXT: