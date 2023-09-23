Police search for Mini-Cooper driver involved in deadly hit and run in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a driver wanted in connection to a deadly hit and run in Capitol Heights Saturday morning.
According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 495 near Richie Marlboro Road.
When EMS from Prince George's County Fire Department arrived, they found a person who had been hit by a car. That victim died at the scene.
The victim was reportedly walking along I-495 when they were hit. Investigators with the State Police Crash say the vehicle used in the deadly hit-and-run was a 2009 – 2014 Mini Cooper that sustained damage to the right front end as a result of the crash.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-669-8100. Callers may remain anonymous.
