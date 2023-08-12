Suspect leads Virginia State Police on chase in a stolen ambulance after multi-vehicle crash

Police say during the course of the pursuit, the ambulance struck at least 10 vehicles.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man stole an ambulance in Arlington on Saturday and led officers on a wild chase, hitting multiple cars in his wake.

At 3:41 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-car crash in the northbound lanes of I-395 near Exit 10 in Arlington County.

Detectives say a man involved in the crash sized up an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance that had responded to the scene and used it to flee the crash scene.

The man then continued north on I-395 in the stolen ambulance following the crash.

Virginia State Police pursued the ambulance into Washington, D.C., where it came to a stop after crashing into another car in Southwest D.C. Officers claim the suspect driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Fortunately, at this time, there are no serious injuries reported as a result of the crashes.

Police are actively investigating the pursuit and hit-and-run crashes.

