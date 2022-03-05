Police investigate fatal shooting in Chillum, Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County police are investigating a shooting that turned fatal this morning. At approximately 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check at the 2400 block of Chillum Road in Chillum, Maryland.
Officers located a man on the ground that was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not yet provided additional information about the idenity of the victim and the timeline of events leading to the shooting.
WUSA9 has contacted Pringe George's County authorities for additional information regarding this investigation.
Anyone with who has additional information to contribute to this investigation can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
RELATED: Police: Alexandria man killed in DC
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.