Police investigate fatal shooting in Chillum, Maryland

Police are investigating the shooting of a man in Chillum, Maryland.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County police are investigating a shooting that turned fatal this morning. At approximately 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check at the 2400 block of Chillum Road in Chillum, Maryland.

Officers located a man on the ground that was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet provided additional information about the idenity of the victim and the timeline of events leading to the shooting.

WUSA9 has contacted Pringe George's County authorities for additional information regarding this investigation.

Anyone with who has additional information to contribute to this investigation can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

We are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2400 block of Chillum Road in Chillum. pic.twitter.com/ZSxLnXz5oH — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 5, 2022