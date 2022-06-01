Shots fired during possible road rage incident led to crash, police say

Police say no one was hurt as a result of the shots fired.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria are investigating after they say gunshots from a possible road rage incident led to a crash.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police tweeted that Seminary Road between Howard and Jordan Streets was closed for their investigation. Seminary Road has since reopened, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the single-vehicle crash stemmed from a possible road rage incident in which shots were fired, according to police. No one was hurt as a result of the gunshots, and there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

Additional details about what led up to the crash were not made available by police. Police have not released any suspect information for the person or people who fired the shots.

Police report their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-4444.