x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Shots fired during possible road rage incident led to crash, police say

Police say no one was hurt as a result of the shots fired.
Credit: WUSA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria are investigating after they say gunshots from a possible road rage incident led to a crash.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police tweeted that Seminary Road between Howard and Jordan Streets was closed for their investigation. Seminary Road has since reopened, police said. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the single-vehicle crash stemmed from a possible road rage incident in which shots were fired, according to police. No one was hurt as a result of the gunshots, and there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash, police said. 

Additional details about what led up to the crash were not made available by police. Police have not released any suspect information for the person or people who fired the shots. 

Police report their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-4444.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: Police search for man connected to road rage incident in Woodbridge

RELATED: Surveillance images show man wanted in connection with fatal road rage shooting in Prince George's County

RELATED: Man arrested in Costa Rica for Northeast DC Maserati road-rage shooting

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Lovettsville Town Council denies Pride Month proclamation