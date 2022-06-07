17-year-old brings loaded gun to school in Brandywine

The student is charged with possession of a handgun on school property and a drug-related charge, among other charges.

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 17-year-old student at Gwynn Park High School has been arrested and charged in Brandywine after bringing a loaded gun onto school property along with marijuana.

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged the teen as an adult after a staff member found the gun in the nurse's office bathroom shortly after the student left on Monday.

School officials then told the School Resource Officer, who confiscated the weapon.

The teen is charged with possession of a handgun on school property, possession of a handgun by a minor, handgun on person and a drug-related charge.