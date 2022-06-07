x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

17-year-old brings loaded gun to school in Brandywine

The student is charged with possession of a handgun on school property and a drug-related charge, among other charges.
(Photo: Gwynn Park High School)

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 17-year-old student at Gwynn Park High School has been arrested and charged in Brandywine after bringing a loaded gun onto school property along with marijuana. 

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged the teen as an adult after a staff member found the gun in the nurse's office bathroom shortly after the student left on Monday.

School officials then told the School Resource Officer, who confiscated the weapon.

The teen is charged with possession of a handgun on school property, possession of a handgun by a minor, handgun on person and a drug-related charge.

READ NEXT: 

New report offers further details on Magruder High School shooting

Ghost gun ban takes effect in Maryland

Parents ask Montgomery Co. schools to return to previous SRO program

Teen who allegedly shot fellow Magruder High School student to be tried as an adult, judge says

Maryland 'ghost gun' ban to become law, Hogan won't sign

Police coming back to Montgomery County schools, now known as community engagement officers

Police: 16-year-old arrested with ghost gun near school to be charged as adult  

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

18-year-old cyclist hit, killed by driver near intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Cheshire Drive