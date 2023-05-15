Police: Employee pistol-whipped during robbery in Montgomery Co.

When the victim was unable to open another safe, the suspect began hitting the victim in the head with his gun.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after an employee was pistol-whipped during a robbery at a restaurant in Montgomery County earlier this month.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division, officers were called to the restaurant in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue on May 7.

Investigators claim two people walked into the restaurant and jumped over the front counter before taking out a gun and ordering the employees to go to the back of the restaurant. Then one of the suspects reportedly dragged an employee through the store to where the safes are located.

The suspects demanded the employee open a safe and the victim did as they were told.

The ordeal was captured on surveillance video.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money. When the victim was unable to open another safe, the suspect began hitting the victim in the head with his gun. After getting the money, police say the suspects left in a red Mitsubishi Lancer.

Detectives describe the suspects as two men. The first suspect had his hair styled in locs and was wearing all-black clothing, gray shoes and a mask. The second suspect is described as wearing black pants, a dark green jacket, a pink baseball hat and a mask.

There is no description available for a third suspect believed to have been driving the red Mitsubishi Lancer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).