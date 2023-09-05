Juvenile hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by car in Montgomery Co.

The crash occurred near Seneca Valley High School.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A boy was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday after getting hit by a car in Germantown, Maryland.

At 8:53 p.m., officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the area of Wisteria Drive and Great Seneca Highway for the crash involving a pedestrian.

At the crash scene, near Seneca Valley High School, a juvenile boy was found. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether or not the boy is expected to survive.

Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene.

Wisteria Drive closed in both directions between Great Seneca Highway and Circle Gate Drive following the crash, police said.

