x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Juvenile hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by car in Montgomery Co.

The crash occurred near Seneca Valley High School.

More Videos

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A boy was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday after getting hit by a car in Germantown, Maryland.

At 8:53 p.m., officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the area of Wisteria Drive and Great Seneca Highway for the crash involving a pedestrian. 

At the crash scene, near Seneca Valley High School, a juvenile boy was found. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether or not the boy is expected to survive.

Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene.

Wisteria Drive closed in both directions between Great Seneca Highway and Circle Gate Drive following the crash, police said.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT:

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects of an overnight robbery in Southwest D.C.

On Friday, surveillance video shows suspects smash the window of an eyeglass store located in the 600 block of Water Street, Southwest at 3:50 a.m.

Once inside the store, the suspects took property before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out