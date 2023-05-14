7-Eleven in DC targeted twice in flash mob robberies

Employees say that in a matter of a minute an estimated a thousand dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from the convenience store.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating a flash mob-style robbery at a 7-Eleven store in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood, that according to employees resulted in the theft of $1,000 in merchandise.

The incident happened Sunday at around 3:17 p.m. on the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Surveillance video obtained by photographer Anthony Peltier from inside the convenience store shows a group of more than 40 people entering the business. It should be noted, we are not clear if everyone in the video participated in the taking of store merchandise.

Hey @alanhenney - the manager at the 711 let me film the security footage of the flash mob that robbed the store - notice the time stamps in the lower left - this happened about 3:17 PM on May 14, 2023 in Foggy Bottom in D.C. https://t.co/5y3BdK412a pic.twitter.com/CBdDG4ta0v — Anthony Peltier (@_anthonypeltier) May 14, 2023

"They take everything. All drinks. All candy. Take and go," says the 7-Eleven employee in the video. Some of the people are seen taking items from the shelves, others are customers that were swept up by the mob.

Customers like Nicholas Mandala expressed their concern for the staff.

"It's pretty scary to see that many people coordinate come together and steal stuff from the local store. It's pretty sad to see honesty," said Mandala.

The store employee can be heard narrating how a man at the door tried to stop the crowd from coming in, "This guy he tried to stop, but they talk very bad to this guy and they don't listen," he says. The mob eventually makes it into the business and some people are seen taking items from the shelves.

According to the staff, some of the people rode off on bikes and others fled towards the Foggy Bottom Metro Station that is just across the street from the 7-Eleven.

Last year, employees says another flash mob orchestrated an almost identical robbery, but the crowd was twice as large.