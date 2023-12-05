Thieves steal $10,000 from car glovebox after lottery scam, police say

The victim went inside to grab medicine and returned three minutes later, finding the suspects and $10,000 cash gone.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after three people reportedly stole $10,000 from a woman's glovebox after setting up a lottery scam in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the victim was in a TJMaxx parking lot in the 20900 block of Frederick Road on April 10, when she was approached by two people.

Investigators say two suspects asked if the woman spoke Spanish. The woman confirmed she did speak Spanish and the suspects reportedly asked for directions to a church in the area that helps immigrants.

A short time later, the victim and two suspects went to the victim's car to continue their conversation. That is where one of the suspects began crying and shared a story about how she had a winning mega millions lottery ticket, but she could not claim the prize, because of her undocumented status.

The two suspects reportedly made a phone call to a third suspect who pretended to work for the “lottery company.” The third suspect claimed the ticket could be claimed if the other suspect had “guarantors” and they would need to come to an office in Rockville with a large amount of cash, “like $10,000 each.”

The second suspect got out of the car and returned about 20 minutes later with $10,000 in cash. Both of the suspects then asked the victim if she could also contribute $10,000.

The victim drove back to her home and retrieved the money and put the $10,000 cash in her glovebox.

Once the cash was present, one of the suspects complained of stomach issues and asked the victim to stop at a nearby drugstore. The victim went inside to grab medicine and returned three minutes later, finding the suspects and $10,000 cash gone.

Detectives released photos of the suspects, in hopes that someone will recognize them. Police claim the suspects appear to be targeting older and more vulnerable victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 240-773-6237 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).