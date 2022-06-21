Police: Boy shot in Prince George's County

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for help in critical condition.

RIVERDALE, Md. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Riverdale, Maryland Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of 66th Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers arrived and found an unidentified young boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for help in critical condition. There is no word on how old the boy may be.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

