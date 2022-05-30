Juvenile shot in the neck in Southeast DC, police say

Police have not shared many details surrounding the shooting but say they are looking for two men in dark clothing riding an orange moped.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the neck Monday night.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 400 block of Condon Terrace.

A spokesperson with MPD tells WUSA9 that a juvenile was shot in the neck and taken to a nearby hospital for help. That unidentified juvenile is expected to survive.

Police have not shared many details surrounding the shooting but say they are looking for two men in dark clothing riding an orange moped.

Investigators have not released any information regarding the events leading up to the shooting.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: March For Our Lives plans June demonstration in DC for June 11