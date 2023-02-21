Person in critical condition after clothes catch fire while cooking

Investigators believe the fire started inside an oven as the person was heating up a Styrofoam container with food doused in cooking oil.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A person is in critical condition after their clothes caught fire while cooking in Montgomery County Tuesday.

According to tweets from Montgomery County Fire Spokesman Pete Piringer, fire crews were called to a town house in the 19900 block of Tygart Lane off Hadley Farm Drive in Gaithersburg.

When crews arrived, they found the fire had sparked in the kitchen and one person was suffering from serious burns. That person was taken to an area hospital for help and remains in critical condition.

Fire investigators believe the fire started inside the oven as the person was heating up a Styrofoam container with food doused in cooking oil. Officials believe when the oven door was opened, a flash fire ignited the cook's loose-fitting cotton clothing.

A smoke alarm alerted a person who was in the basement of the town home to the flames. That person attempted to extinguish the clothing fire and called for help.