Firefighters battle blaze at a Frederick County home

Over 75 firefighters responded to the home up in flames Saturday evening.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Firefighters with Frederick County Fire and Rescue are battling flames at a home located in the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road.

Around 6:31 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, officials claim heavy fire could be seen coming from the roof of the Frederick County, Maryland home.

Fire officials say the flames spread to a neighboring house.

Over 75 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the flames.

Officials say one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

As of 9 p.m., fire crews remain at the scene working to put out the fire.

There is no word yet as to how the fire was started or how much it has caused in damages.

Besides the one individual removed from the home and taken to an area hospital to get checked out, authorities have not said if anyone else was injured.

The investigation to determine the cause of the fire remains underway.

