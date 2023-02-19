Man killed in house fire in Prince George's County

WASHINGTON — A man has died after a fire ripped through a home Sunday morning in Calverton, Maryland, officials said.
The fire started in the 3300 block of Stonehall Drive shortly before 4 a.m., according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.
Firefighters found fire from the top of a split-level single-family home, officials said. The fire later collapsed the roof.
A man died at the scene, according to Prince George's County Fire. His identity, including age and name, was not immediately released.
Following the fire, the fire crew returned to the neighborhood to visit the residents and discuss home fire safety, smoke detectors and escape plans.
Residents who may need a smoke alarm or want to discuss a home escape plan can call the fire department at 301-583-2200.
Firefighters were on the scene and working to determine the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.