Maryland

Man killed in house fire in Prince George's County

A man is dead after a home broke out in flames early Sunday morning in Calverton, Maryland, officials said.
Credit: Prince George's Fire/EMS Department

WASHINGTON — A man has died after a fire ripped through a home Sunday morning in Calverton, Maryland, officials said.

The fire started in the 3300 block of Stonehall Drive shortly before 4 a.m., according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department

Firefighters found fire from the top of a split-level single-family home, officials said. The fire later collapsed the roof.

A man died at the scene, according to Prince George's County Fire. His identity, including age and name, was not immediately released.

Following the fire, the fire crew returned to the neighborhood to visit the residents and discuss home fire safety, smoke detectors and escape plans.

Residents who may need a smoke alarm or want to discuss a home escape plan can call the fire department at 301-583-2200.

Firefighters were on the scene and working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

