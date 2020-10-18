Pedestrian struck, killed while putting gas in his car on BW Parkway

Police say the striking vehicle stayed at the scene following the incident.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a car while he was putting gas in his vehicle on Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Sunday morning, U.S. Park Police said.

The fatal pedestrian crash happened on southbound BW Parkway just south of Interstate 495 around 3 a.m., police said.

The man was struck on the shoulder of the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the incident.

Police said the striking vehicle stayed at the scene.

U.S. Park Police are investigating the crash.

This story is developing.

Just a week ago, on Oct. 11, there was a fatal crash on BW Parkway around 12:40 a.m., according to U.S. Park Police.

The collision involved only one vehicle on northbound BW Parkway at Maryland Route 193 Greenbelt Road.

Police said the vehicle struck a tree for unknown reasons at this time. Two men in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead.