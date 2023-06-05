Man stabbed, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man was stabbed and killed early Monday, according to police.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to Halley Terrace Southeast, South Capitol Street Southeast, shortly after midnight after a report of a stabbing in the area. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.
Authorities immediately began to administer life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the location.
The police department is looking for a man with dreadlocks, who was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and an orange wrap around his neck at the time of the incident. DC Police informed WUSA9 that a person of interest has been identified in the deadly stabbing case.
Just before the start of the weekend, on June 2, MPD reported 94 homicide cases in 2023, which is a 15% increase from the year before. In 2022, by the same time period, 82 homicides were accounted for.
