Motorcyclist killed following Northeast DC pursuit, police say

Authorities say a motorcyclist crashed following a police pursuit, but few other details have been released.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead following a police pursuit early Monday morning in Northeast D.C., authorities said.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a crash that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of 2600 block of Benning Road Northeast. Investigators closed some lanes of Benning Road for the crash investigation, but lanes have since reopened.

Authorities say a motorcyclist crashed following a police pursuit made by an officer from the U.S. Park Police, but few other details were released. It is not yet clear why police were pursuing the motorcyclist.

Medics were called to the scene of the crash but the motorcyclist died at the scene. The person on the motorcycle has not yet been identified by police.

No other vehicles were involved, police say.

There were no reports of injuries to officers.

MPD continues to investigate the circumstances of this crash.

All lanes 3400 block of Benning Rd NE now open — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 27, 2022